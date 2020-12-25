Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,744,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

