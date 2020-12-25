Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,130 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

RIO opened at GBX 5,574 ($72.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,779.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market cap of £69.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23).

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

