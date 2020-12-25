RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.77.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $398.51 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

