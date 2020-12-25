Richard Woodman Buys 2,904 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

PAG opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.40) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 419.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 81.46%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461 ($6.02).

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

