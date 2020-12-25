Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.29

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $363.29 and traded as low as $343.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 41,798 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44.

Get Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Ryan sold 893 shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86), for a total transaction of £3,321.96 ($4,340.16).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.