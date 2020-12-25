ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 6.9%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62. 1,535,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 834,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. On average, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
