Reviewing Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.38 $4.25 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.63 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 12.94% N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services beats Sturgis Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

