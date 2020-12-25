Revain Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $991.85 million and $6.46 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.06 or 0.02241901 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

