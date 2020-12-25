Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 18,000 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $238,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $891,314.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

RVI opened at $14.50 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retail Value by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Retail Value by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RVI. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

