Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

REZI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NYSE REZI opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 75.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

