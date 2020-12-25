Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

