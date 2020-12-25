Renasant Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth $254,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

