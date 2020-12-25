Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Head-To-Head Review

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Renalytix AI and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.36%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than RadNet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.15 billion 0.84 $14.76 million $0.29 64.62

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A RadNet -1.25% -4.28% -0.57%

Summary

RadNet beats Renalytix AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of hospitals and hospital-based radiology groups. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 335 centers in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. RadNet, Inc. has a collaboration with Hologic, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

