Remme Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $76,818.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, DEx.top and Kuna.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00340679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

