Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.38% of Regional Management worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $28.59 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $324.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

