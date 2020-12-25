Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.02. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $59,616.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,575.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $262,556 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 554.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

