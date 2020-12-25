RED Price Down 9% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 9% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $302,721.07 and $8,285.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00498806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

