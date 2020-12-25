Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) recently:

12/19/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

12/18/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.00 to $9.50.

12/15/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.50.

12/5/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

RPAI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,959 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 495,794 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

