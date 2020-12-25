Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) a C$1.60 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. EnWave Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92.
About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)
