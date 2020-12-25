Rapids (RPD) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $849,844.46 and $201.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

