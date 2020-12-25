RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $267,540.00

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $267,540.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00678713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00180916 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00100316 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,075,414 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

