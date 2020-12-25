Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.03. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAIFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.