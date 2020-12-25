QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.48

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in QuinStreet by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 141.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 182,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

