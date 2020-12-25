Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,683. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

