Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.90.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.