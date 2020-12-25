Qitmeer (PMEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $720,888.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $720,888.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,409,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

