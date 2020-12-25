QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $425,234.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $425,234.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

