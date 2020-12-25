Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Reduced by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rowe boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

NKE opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

