Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $159,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 339,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 258,949 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.