Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

