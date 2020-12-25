Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Weingarten Realty Investors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,472.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,064,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 1,045,163 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $15,572,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

