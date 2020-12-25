Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Issued By Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders purchased a total of 198,330 shares of company stock worth $985,106 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.