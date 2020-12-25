PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.26

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 13491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

