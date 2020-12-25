PUBLISH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,113.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $149,113.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00665700 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00161212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00353690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00096090 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.