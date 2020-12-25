Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 642,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADT by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 379,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth about $15,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

ADT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

