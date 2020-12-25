Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $653,000 Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 498.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 61,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

BOK Financial stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.