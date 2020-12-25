Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $138,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 296.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAG opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

