Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Preferred Bank worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

