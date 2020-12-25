Proton Trading Down 15% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $515,824.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00323015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XPR is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

