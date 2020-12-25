Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.72

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and traded as high as $70.00. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 249,607 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.40. The company has a market cap of £504.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.11.

In related news, insider Roman Kotlarzewski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

