ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $8.00

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.55 on Thursday. ProPetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

