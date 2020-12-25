Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.07 million and $361,844.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitForex, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00318233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,719,312,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,619,890 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

