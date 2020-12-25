Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $490.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

