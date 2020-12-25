Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares purchased 6,758,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

