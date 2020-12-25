Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.01

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $11.25. Prada shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

