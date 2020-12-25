PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $35.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 1,985,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

