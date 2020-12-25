PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been moving up in the past month. The company has a diversified products offering and geographical presence. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from these restructuring efforts will act as a positive catalyst for the company and will likely support its margins. The company’s recent acquisitions will provide it with a broader range of technology as well as products to grow its business. The company has performed in-line with the industry it belongs to. However, it faces headwinds from soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume in aerospace business also remains under pressure. PPG Industries expects total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down low-to-mid-single digit percentage.”

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.