PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after purchasing an additional 821,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PPD by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 638,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPD by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,731 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

