Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 11.9%

Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM) shot up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 207,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 379,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.27 million and a PE ratio of -26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property that consists of 449 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario.

