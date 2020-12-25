Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY remained flat at $$23.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Polymetal International has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.